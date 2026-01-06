Illinois State Faces Montana State in FCS Championship Showdown

NASHVILLE, Tennessee — The Illinois State University football team is set to compete for the national title in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) against the No. 2-seeded Montana State University on Monday, January 5, at 6:30 p.m. CST at FirstBank Stadium.

After five weeks filled with challenges and four consecutive victories as an unseeded, at-large bid, the Redbirds, boasting a 12-4 record, are eager to face the 13-2 Bobcats. Fans gathered at a tailgate event before the game, exhibiting their enthusiasm and support.

Dr. Aondover Tarhule, President of Illinois State, expressed gratitude to the supporters in attendance. “This is a big deal. It doesn’t get any bigger than this,” he stated, urging the team to complete their historic journey. “Go down to Nashville and finish what you started,” he added.

As the day progressed, hundreds of fans participated in festivities, enjoying food and the sunny weather. Senior drum major Emma Turner of the Big Red Marching Machine remarked on the overwhelming support in Nashville, noting, “It’s amazing. I really did not think that this many people would come out for this.”

In the weeks leading to the championship, many notable voices, including radio play-by-play announcer John Fitzgerald, prepared for the significant broadcast. Fitzgerald shared his excitement, stating, “This is what every broadcaster dreams about—call a meaningful game like this.”

Past broadcaster Dick Luedke reflected on the importance of the championship, reminding fans that Illinois State could become the first team to win a title without playing at home. “It’ll just be really fascinating,” he noted.

Fans, including alumni like Dr. Lynn Gaddis, displayed their pride by dressing in full Redbird attire, emphasizing the unique experience of witnessing their team in such a prestigious match. “We know how to win on the road,” she said confidently, referring to their successful playoff run.

Younger fans also echoed this optimism; eight-year-old Ezra Whitworth expressed confidence going into the game, sharing, “I think we have a good chance of winning. We beat the No. 1 team. Maybe we can beat the No. 2 team.”

The Redbirds’ journey has been marked by overcoming obstacles, making their way to the championship through elite competition. Winning the title could elevate Illinois State’s status in the FCS landscape and bring widespread recognition to the team and the university.

As kickoff approaches, excitement builds for what promises to be a thrilling game under the lights of FirstBank Stadium. The national championship will be aired live on ESPN, adding to the anticipation and reach of this monumental event.