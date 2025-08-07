News
Illinois State Fair Traffic Changes and Events Start August 7
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As the Illinois State Fair approaches, traffic patterns around the fairgrounds are set to change starting August 7. The fair runs through August 17, bringing a surge of visitors to the area.
Officials from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Agriculture stated that the adjustments are designed to manage the increased vehicle flow during the fair. East Sangamon Avenue, North Peoria Road, Taintor Road, and North Fifth Street will shift to a counterclockwise one-way system.
This means eastbound traffic on Sangamon Avenue will lead to Peoria Road, continuing north, while Taintor Road will head west and North Fifth Street will go south back to Sangamon Avenue. Additionally, the eastbound and westbound turn lanes from Veterans Parkway to Eighth Street will be closed. IDOT plans to use portable electronic signs and barricades to assist motorists with these changes.
The traffic shifts start at 5 a.m. on August 7 and will return to normal by 6 a.m. on August 18. An important event kicking off the fair is the Twilight Parade, beginning at Lincoln Park at 5:30 p.m. on the first day. The parade route remains unchanged, starting from the park and entering through the Main Gate.
The ABC Business Club of Springfield will serve as the grand marshals for this year’s parade. Detour signs will be posted along North Grand Avenue, Veterans Parkway, and J. David Jones Parkway to aid in navigation. Due to the parade, public parking will not be available at Lincoln Park, and those needing access to Nelson Center facilities should use First Street and Black Avenue.
Furthermore, parking will be banned on neighborhood streets south of Sangamon Avenue during the fair. These traffic adjustments are necessary to ensure a smooth flow of visitors and vehicles throughout the event.
For more information, contact Steven Spearie at 217-622-1788 or via email at [email protected].
Recent Posts
- Illinois State Fair Traffic Changes and Events Start August 7
- BMX Star Nigel Sylvester Embraces Individuality with New Sneaker Line
- PGA Playoffs Begin with FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis
- Dallas Cowboys Cut Super Bowl Champion Parris Campbell After Injury
- Grand Haven Becomes Purple Heart Community Ahead of National Day
- FDA Targets Kratom Ingredient Amid Rising Addiction Concerns
- Jefferson County Students Return to School Amid New Changes
- Mortgage Rates Drop to Lowest Level in Nine Months
- Stifel Initiates Buy Rating for D-Wave Quantum with $26 Price Target
- Lawmakers File Complaint Against Canada Over Wildfire Smoke
- Investigation Underway After Woman Found Dead Aboard Boat in Montauk
- Severe Storms Cause Flooding in Charlotte and Moore County
- Drama Unfolds on Big Brother as Veto Competition Announced
- Charlize Theron Celebrates 50th Birthday Amid Notable Leo Birthdays
- North Carolina Faces Storms and Welcomes Milder Weekend Ahead
- Massachusetts Lottery Winner Plans Charity Donations After Big Win
- Nexo Championship Returns to Scotland with Strong Field of Contenders
- Vermont Lottery Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold at Local Mobil
- ‘Attention’ Replaces ‘Impressions’ as Key Metric in India’s Digital Ad Market
- Hurricane Season Intensifies with Two Systems Under Watch