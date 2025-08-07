Illinois State Fair Traffic Changes and Events Start August 7

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — As the Illinois State Fair approaches, traffic patterns around the fairgrounds are set to change starting August 7. The fair runs through August 17, bringing a surge of visitors to the area.

Officials from the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois Department of Agriculture stated that the adjustments are designed to manage the increased vehicle flow during the fair. East Sangamon Avenue, North Peoria Road, Taintor Road, and North Fifth Street will shift to a counterclockwise one-way system.

This means eastbound traffic on Sangamon Avenue will lead to Peoria Road, continuing north, while Taintor Road will head west and North Fifth Street will go south back to Sangamon Avenue. Additionally, the eastbound and westbound turn lanes from Veterans Parkway to Eighth Street will be closed. IDOT plans to use portable electronic signs and barricades to assist motorists with these changes.

The traffic shifts start at 5 a.m. on August 7 and will return to normal by 6 a.m. on August 18. An important event kicking off the fair is the Twilight Parade, beginning at Lincoln Park at 5:30 p.m. on the first day. The parade route remains unchanged, starting from the park and entering through the Main Gate.

The ABC Business Club of Springfield will serve as the grand marshals for this year’s parade. Detour signs will be posted along North Grand Avenue, Veterans Parkway, and J. David Jones Parkway to aid in navigation. Due to the parade, public parking will not be available at Lincoln Park, and those needing access to Nelson Center facilities should use First Street and Black Avenue.

Furthermore, parking will be banned on neighborhood streets south of Sangamon Avenue during the fair. These traffic adjustments are necessary to ensure a smooth flow of visitors and vehicles throughout the event.

