Illinois Fighting Illini Host Western Michigan Broncos in Week 3 Showdown

Champaign, IL — The #9 Illinois Fighting Illini will host the Western Michigan Broncos on Saturday, September 13, 2025, as part of their ongoing quest for a successful college football season. Illinois, currently ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll, hopes to extend its winning streak to three games after a strong start this season.

In their last game, Illinois defeated the Duke Blue Devils 45-19, demonstrating their dominance, especially in the second half where they outscored Duke 31-6. Head coach Bret Bielema celebrated this achievement, marking him as one of the fastest coaches in program history to reach such a milestone.

Meanwhile, Western Michigan comes into this game seeking its first win of the season. The Broncos faced a setback last week, losing 23-6 to Michigan State, which was their second consecutive loss against Big Ten opponents. In 2024, Western Michigan had a challenging start, losing multiple games and finishing their season at 6-6.

The Illini have showcased a powerful offense, averaging 48.5 points per game over the first two weeks. Quarterback Luke Altmyer has been effective, completing 75% of his passes with six touchdowns and no interceptions. His favorite target, receiver Hank Beatty, has already logged 236 receiving yards and a punt return touchdown this season.

Illinois’s ground game has also been impressive, led by Kaden Feagin, Aidan Laughery, and Ca’Lil Valentine, who collectively have scored five rushing touchdowns. Defensively, the Illini have recorded seven sacks and four forced fumbles, with Gabe Jacas leading the defense with three sacks thus far.

For the Broncos, the continued development of quarterback Broc Lowry could be crucial. Following some struggles early in the season, he found success in 지난 week’s game, where he contributed both through the air and on the ground. Coach Lance Taylor will look to Lowry to spark a struggling offense as they face a formidable Illini defense.

The game will take place at Gies Memorial Stadium at 6 p.m. CT, with coverage available on FS1 and the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network. Illinois is the heavy favorite, and fans will be eager to see if the Illini can maintain their momentum against Western Michigan and continue their impressive season.