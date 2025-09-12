Illinois Football Triumphs Over Duke, Eyes Big Ten Challenge

Bloomington, Indiana — The Illinois football team continues its impressive season with a decisive victory over Duke, following a strong performance against Western Illinois. This strong start has the Illini setting their sights on their final non-conference opponent of the year before heading into Big Ten play.

In their season opener, Illinois showcased their strength by dominating Western Illinois. Their recent win against Duke further solidified their prowess, showing they can compete with top-tier teams. Next, the team will prepare to face the Indiana Hoosiers, marking the beginning of their conference schedule.

Meanwhile, the Western Michigan Broncos are struggling this season, having lost both their games so far. Their most recent defeat came against North Texas, where they managed just 30 points in an overtime game. Quarterback Broc Lowry has struggled, completing only 10 passes in the game, forcing the team to rely heavily on rushing plays.

The Indiana Hoosiers had a rocky start to their season with a 27-14 win over Old Dominion, but showed a marked improvement in their last game, crushing Kennesaw State 56-9. Quarterback Fernando Mendoza’s performance with 245 yards and four touchdowns was a highlight, showing potential as they prepare for Illinois.

In other notable games, the USC Trojans and Purdue Boilermakers also faced mixed results. USC continued their winning streak, but primarily against lesser competition, while Purdue scraped by with a 34-17 victory over Southern Illinois, a game that raised some questions about their defense.

Ohio State bounced back impressively after their initial win against Texas, steamrolling Grambling State in a stunning 70-0 victory. Quarterback Julian Sayin’s near-perfect performance highlighted the Buckeyes’ strong offensive capabilities.

As the Illini gear up for their next match, they aim to retain their momentum and continue demonstrating why they deserve a spot among the top teams in the Big Ten.