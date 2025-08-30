Illinois High School Football Kicks Off with 246 Games This Weekend

CHICAGO, Illinois — The 2025 Illinois high school football season officially begins Friday, August 29, featuring 246 games across the state. This marks a significant start to the high school football calendar.

Among the scheduled matchups are several high-profile games, drawing attention from local communities and football enthusiasts alike. The anticipation builds as teams prepare for their opening games, aiming to establish early momentum for the season.

Gary Adornato, a veteran sports journalist, has been dedicated to covering high school sports since 1982. He pioneered online high school sports journalism through platforms like MIAASports.com and VarsitySportsNetwork.com. Today, he serves as the East Coast Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

As teams take the field, excitement runs high for fans and players. Live updates and scores will be available, enhancing the experience for those unable to attend the games in person.

In the inaugural week, teams are eager to make their mark. Schools like Cooper High and Highland will be featured prominently, especially as players like Jaguars’ quarterback Cam O’Hara are recognized for their standout performances last season.

With the weekly game lineup set, this Friday promises to kick off the 2025 season with thrilling action and competitive spirit throughout Illinois.