Illinois Hosts Undefeated Maryland in Key Women’s Basketball Matchup

Champaign, Illinois – The Illinois Fighting Illini will host the No. 7 Maryland Terrapins on Thursday, January 1, 2026, at 4 p.m. ET. This high-stakes game marks the start of the new year for both teams, with the Illini looking to extend their 10-game win streak against the undefeated Terrapins, who are 14-0 this season.

Head coach Shauna Green‘s Illini have surged through the first half of the season, boasting a 12-1 record. Their only loss came against Oregon State, but they are a perfect 9-0 at home this season. Illinois is fresh off a strong start in Big Ten play, securing two conference victories by double digits against Indiana and Purdue.

Last year, Illinois upset Maryland during Senior Day, a loss the Terrapins will seek to avenge. They enter the matchup with a lot at stake. ‘It will definitely be a different game,’ said Maryland head coach Brenda Frese. ‘You’re going on the road against a team that beat us at home last year. It’s going to definitely be a battle.’

Key players for Illinois include sophomore forward Berry Wallace, who leads the team with an average of 17.6 points per game, and freshman forward Cearah Parchment, a strong rebounder with 7.9 rebounds per game. On the guards’ side, Gretchen Dolan is expected to step up with her experience and leadership.

Maryland relies heavily on junior guard Oluchi Okananwa, who also leads the Terrapins in scoring. She averages 16.4 points per game and has been a consistent threat, pushing the pace of play. Another key player for Maryland is redshirt senior Saylor Poffenbarger, known for her versatility and ability to score.

This matchup is crucial for Illinois, not only to protect their home court but also to make a statement in the Big Ten conference. A win against a top-10 opponent would bolster their chances of entering the AP Top 25 and increase their national profile.

‘We just got to worry about us,’ Green said. ‘Just really being poised and valuing possessions against this team and their pressure.’

The Illini face their ultimate challenge against the Terrapins, who aim to extend their perfect season. Fans can watch the game live on Big Ten Network.