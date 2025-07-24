News
Illinois Lottery Draw Results for July 20, 2025
Chicago, IL — The Illinois Lottery announced the results for its various draw games on July 20, 2025. Players across the state eagerly checked their tickets in hopes of winning big.
For the midday draw, the winning numbers were 6, 1, 3 with a Fireball of 0. The evening draw followed with numbers 1, 5, 6 and a Fireball of 1.
The lottery also provided results for the Pick 4 game. The midday numbers were 6, 5, 8, 9, with a Fireball of 2. For the evening, the numbers were 4, 8, 3, 2, and the Fireball was 9.
In the Lotto game, the midday draw results included 05, 19, 29, 41, and 45. The evening numbers were 05, 19, 29, 32, and 33, adding excitement for players hoping for a large payout this week.
This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and template reviewed by an Illinois editor, ensuring accurate reporting. Players are encouraged to verify their numbers and may send feedback via the Illinois Lottery’s website.
