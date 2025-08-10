Business
Illinois Lottery Players Share $6.9 Million After Winning Numbers Drawn
Chicago, Illinois – Thousands of players in Illinois are celebrating after winning a share of $6.9 million in prizes from the Pick 4 lottery on Wednesday evening. The winning numbers were 4-4-4-4, with a FIREBALL number of 2, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery.
Nearly 3,200 winning tickets were sold during this drawing, with over 2,700 participants taking home a prize of $2,500. The largest prize of $30,000 was claimed by an online lottery player, known as iLottery, the Illinois Lottery reported.
Winners have one year from the draw date to claim their prizes. The Pick 4 game, which includes the FIREBALL option, is exclusive to Illinois and features two daily draws. Players can choose their numbers and the wager amount for each draw.
Drawings for Pick 4 are held daily at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. Since the beginning of 2020, only seven quad numbers have been drawn, with the previous occurrence in June 2024. Wednesday’s numbers marked a significant event for lottery enthusiasts across the state.
