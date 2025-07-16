Illinois Lottery Results for July 11 and 12, 2025

CHICAGO, Illinois – The Illinois Lottery announced the results of its draw games on July 11 and July 12, 2025, showcasing winning numbers across various formats.

On July 12, players could check their tickets for the following results: the winning numbers for the Powerball were 08-16-24-33-54, with the Power Play set at 2. In the midday draw, the numbers were 0-1-7, and the Fireball number was 8. For the evening draw, the results were 8-7-1, with a Fireball of 3. Also, players who entered the midday Lotto could see numbers 0-7-7-3, and the evening draw featured 9-0-2-8.

For Lotto players, the midday winning numbers were 05-09-16-20-31, while the evening results showed 07-31-37-38-41, with an Extra Shot number of 16.

The day before, July 11, brought different results. The Mega Millions winning numbers were 12-23-24-31-56, with a Mega Ball of 01. The midday draw had numbers 3-6-9, with a Fireball of 3, while the evening draw results were 2-0-6, with a Fireball of 5.

Lotto players on July 11 checked their tickets for midday winning numbers of 0-0-5-2, and evening results showed 3-2-4-8. Midday Lotto winning numbers were 24-28-29-34-39, while the evening numbers were 01-07-16-19-37.

All players are encouraged to check their ticket numbers carefully and stay tuned for more opportunities to win.