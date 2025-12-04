Illinois Lottery Results for November 30 and 29, 2025

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois — The Illinois Lottery announced its winning numbers for multiple draw games held on November 30 and 29, 2025. Players were eager to see if their lucky numbers matched those drawn.

For November 30, the results included the Midday drawing of 1-5-2 with a Fireball of 9, and the Evening drawing of 1-6-9 with a Fireball of 0. Additionally, the Midday game numbers were 6-0-1-9, accompanied by a Fireball of 3. The Evening results showed numbers 3-0-8-7 with a Fireball of 5.

On November 29, the Powerball results revealed numbers 19-22-30-32-59 with a Powerball number of 01 and a Power Play of 2. Midday results for that day were 0-8-8 with a Fireball of 4. Evening results included numbers 2-1-2 with a Fireball of 3.

Other Midday winners on November 29 were 8-4-1-6 with a Fireball of 9, and the Evening numbers were 5-7-2-8 with a Fireball of 2. The drawing for the Extra Shot revealed numbers 02-04-13-15-16-37 with an Extra Shot number of 17.

Players who bought tickets for these draws now await further updates as the Illinois Lottery keeps them informed of possible winnings. For continuous results and more information, players can check the official Illinois Lottery website.