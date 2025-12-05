News
Illinois Lottery Results for December 4 and 3, 2025
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Lottery announced its results for various draw games held on December 4 and 3, 2025. Players are hoping to check their numbers and see if they have hit it big.
On December 4, the lottery results included a variety of draw games. The midday drawing results showed numbers 0-8-5 with a Fireball number of 7. The evening drawing revealed numbers 2-5-1, and the Fireball for that draw was 5.
In addition, other midday numbers included 0-6-5-0 with a Fireball of 3. Evening results for that game stated numbers 4-2-4-2, also with a Fireball of 5. The Pick 3 game results were 10-19-26-27-33 for the midday, while the evening results were 02-06-27-34-40. Another game, Extra Shot, had numbers 07-08-10-12-24-33 with an Extra Shot of 12.
From December 3, the midday results showed numbers 01-14-20-46-51, with a Powerball number of 26 and a Power Play of 3. The midday Pick 3 results were reported as 9-1-8 with a Fireball of 6. The evening results saw the numbers 3-7-0 along with a Fireball of 8.
Moreover, for December 3, other midday results included numbers 6-1-6-0 with a Fireball of 5. Meanwhile, evening results listed numbers 3-9-4-9 with a Fireball of 3, and the last set of results showed midday numbers 04-06-07-26-43 and evening numbers 02-06-20-23-33.
These results were generated using information from TinBu and were reviewed by an Illinois editor. Players are reminded to check their tickets and see if they struck luck during these drawings.
