Illinois Player Wins $1 Million in Lucky Day Lotto

CHICAGO, IL — An Illinois resident became the state’s first $1 million winner of 2026, winning during the Lucky Day Lotto drawing on January 4. This individual matched all five numbers in a drawing that saw nearly 32,000 tickets purchased.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 19, 28, 30, 40, and 42, according to the Illinois Lottery. Winners have up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

In addition to the jackpot, players can win smaller amounts with the Lucky Day Lotto by matching fewer numbers. For instance, matching two numbers earns $1, while matching three yields $15. Four numbers matched grants a prize of $200.

The ticket was purchased through various retail locations and the Illinois Lottery’s online platform, making it accessible to players in the state. Each play costs $1 and offers the chance to win larger jackpots that can begin at $150,000.

The Illinois Lottery continues to attract players, with the recent jackpot bringing excitement as the New Year begins.