Illinois Residents to Receive Surprise Checks This Summer

CHICAGO, IL – This summer, nearly 600,000 Illinois residents will receive surprise checks from the state as part of the Enhanced Money Match program, which aims to return unclaimed money.

The Illinois State Treasurer’s Office is distributing $45 million through this initiative, which employs existing data to identify individuals owed unclaimed property. The program streams lines the process by sending checks automatically, thereby avoiding traditional paperwork. “The first thing we tell people is this – the money belongs to you, the check is real, and this is not a scam,” said State Treasurer Michael Frerichs in a statement. “The second thing we tell them is to cash the check! Who couldn’t use a little extra pocket money this summer?”

While most checks will be for $50 or less, some residents may have multiple claims that can result in higher amounts. Notification letters began reaching residents in late June, with checks expected to continue arriving throughout the summer.

Since its inception in 2018, the Enhanced Money Match program has returned over $130 million to more than 870,000 people. Residents can search for unclaimed money by visiting the state’s online database.

The information in this article was provided by Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs.