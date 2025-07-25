Illinois Tollway Launches 24-Hour Hot Weather Patrols Amid Heat Wave

Downers Grove, Illinois – The Illinois Tollway has launched around-the-clock Hot Weather Patrols to assist motorists stranded on its roadways during a severe heat wave expected to last through Friday, July 25.

The special patrols are designed to quickly locate and help drivers whose vehicles are disabled due to the extreme heat. In the past, the Tollway has mobilized these patrols when conditions pose a hazard to drivers. Executive Director Cassaundra Rouse emphasized that protecting customers is the agency’s top priority. “During this dangerously hot weather, we’re re-assigning workers to patrol our roads to ensure we can more rapidly locate and assist stranded drivers,” she said.

The Illinois Tollway typically operates its Highway Emergency Lane Patrol (H.E.L.P.) trucks from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. However, at least 12 Hot Weather Patrol units will be in action 24/7 during the current heat event to provide additional support. These patrols respond to calls coming through the *999 motorist assistance line, Illinois Tollway dispatch, or the Illinois State Police.

Drivers in need of help on the Tollway are advised to note their location and switch on their emergency lights while waiting for assistance. The Hot Weather Patrols are equipped with crew cab trucks featuring arrow boards, allowing them to direct traffic around stalled vehicles. They can also transport passengers to sheltered areas like Tollway maintenance garages or oases.

Common issues that result in calls for help during such extreme conditions include empty fuel tanks, flat tires, and overheated engines. The Tollway is also providing travel tips to enhance safety this summer, such as keeping tires properly inflated, checking fluid levels, and maintaining an emergency kit in vehicles.

Additionally, motorists are reminded that using a hand-held phone while driving is illegal in Illinois. They should also reduce speed and change lanes when approaching parked vehicles with activated hazard lights.

The Illinois Tollway operates as a user-fee system and does not receive state or federal funding, managing 294 miles of road across 12 counties in Northern Illinois.