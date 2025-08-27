Ilona Maher Celebrates Second SI Swimsuit Shoot in Stunning Island Photos

NEW YORK, NY — Model Ilona Maher shared a reminder of her second Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot on Instagram Monday. Fans continue to express their excitement over her stunning looks from the photo series, which were first revealed three months ago.

The post featured a carousel of images captured by photographer Ben Watts, showcasing Maher in various animal-print swimsuits. The model’s first appearance in print for SI was in September, creating a buzz around her unique style.

One Instagram user commented, “I’m so glad I was alive at the same time as you to witness this.” Another remarked, “THANK YOU FROM EVERY WOMAN ON EARTH,” while a third joked about taking sick leave from work just to recover from the beautiful images.

During the shoot, Maher was joined by fellow SI Swimsuit model Ellie Thumann. Her sister, Olivia Maher, provided support on set. In a behind-the-scenes podcast episode, Olivia celebrated the modeling dynamic between Ilona and Ellie, stating that it was special to witness their energy.

Ilona expressed, “What I love is that our bodies are so different. I’m never gonna look like Ellie. I don’t have the frame like that.” She emphasized the importance of embracing diversity in body types and uplifting one another.

Ilona’s message aligns with her advocacy for body positivity, as seen in her past posts. She encourages women to support each other and appreciate their unique qualities. “Surround yourself with women who uplift you and praise your differences,” she wrote in a previous post.

As Maher prepares for the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup, she hopes to inspire even more fans with her message of strength and confidence. “This is a time where women’s rugby is in a state where it could grow massively,” Maher stated, reflecting her passion for both sports and body positivity.