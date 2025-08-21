Ilona Maher: From Pink Scrum Cap to Rugby Superstar

Hamden, Connecticut — Ilona Maher, the standout US center in women’s rugby, has become a global star, captivating millions on social media and championing body positivity. Maher, who was once known as ‘the kid in the pink scrum cap,’ has transformed from a promising college player to a significant figure in the sport ahead of the World Cup in England.

During a September afternoon in 2014, Maher shone in a match for Norwich University against Quinnipiac University. Coach Becky Carlson was left impressed by the 18-year-old’s abilities. “Who’s the kid in the pink scrum cap? I’d give my right arm to have her,” Carlson recalled. Shortly after, Maher called Carlson wanting to transfer, and the rest is history.

Born in Burlington, Vermont, Maher was raised by Michael and Mieneke Maher, athletic parents who encouraged their three daughters to embrace sports. She excelled in various sports in high school, but rugby caught her attention after her father introduced her to the game he loved. She decided to transfer to Quinnipiac seeking a program that better aligned with her ambitions.

At Quinnipiac, Maher thrived under Carlson’s guidance. Transitioning from prop to center, her combination of size and speed propelled the Bobcats to three national titles, and she earned recognition as one of the best collegiate players. Balancing her nursing studies with rigorous training, Maher graduated in 2018 and was determined to pursue rugby at a higher level.

Maher made her international debut for the US in 2018 and faced challenges during the pandemic, but she emerged as a central figure in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Her energetic play and strong social media presence helped to garner widespread attention for both Maher and the sport of rugby.

In July 2023, she was recognized as ESPN’s Best Breakthrough Athlete. In her acceptance speech, she urged young women to embrace strength. “Strong is beautiful. Strong is powerful. And I hope more girls can feel how I feel,” she remarked. Following her rise, Maher has become a highly marketable athlete, engaging a new generation in women’s sports.

As she prepares for the upcoming World Cup, Maher remains focused on her goals and grateful for the support she has received. “Ilona loves being a playmaker. She’s the complete package,” her father said. With significant matches ahead against teams like Australia and England, Maher’s impact on rugby continues to be felt as she inspires countless others through her journey.