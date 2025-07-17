Ilona Maher Promotes Body Positivity in Latest TikTok Video

LOS ANGELES, CA — Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher, 28, shared a powerful message about body positivity in a TikTok video on Sunday. In the clip, she confidently showcases her strength and encourages viewers to embrace being strong over the societal obsession with being skinny.

“Nothing tastes as good as skinny feels… Uh, y’all tried being strong? I feel good. I feel well fed. I feel ready to take on anybody,” Maher said while flexing her muscles for the camera. She added humor by mentioning her love for tiramisu, saying, “Because that s—… my God.”

Fans responded positively to Maher’s uplifting message, celebrating her commitment to body positivity. One follower commented, “I feel well fed both physically and mentally I see. What a strong queen.” Another noted, “You’re helping us raise a whole generation of little girls that are going to be a whole different breed. Love this.”

Earlier this year, Maher discussed the pressure on social media to conform to thin standards. In a February TikTok, she expressed her frustration with ads for weight-loss supplements and images of excessively thin celebrities. “I just think we’re getting this messaging that this is what’s right, this is what’s beautiful,” she said. “There’s beauty in so many shapes and sizes.”

Maher has taken on her platform to combat negative body image. She stated, “It is okay to exist in a bigger body. A lot of us are not meant to be small. I’m not meant to be small. This big old frame, I’m supposed to be 200 lbs., which is what I am now.”

In her previous videos, Maher has encouraged others to appreciate their bodies and dive deeper into self-care. “I encourage you all to take the brave step and really appreciate your body,” she said. “It’s a constant battle with these messages that surround us.”

Maher’s social media presence exemplifies her dedication to being a role model for young girls who face pressure to conform to narrow beauty standards. Her efforts to normalize all body types make her an inspiring figure in the sports community.