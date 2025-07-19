Ilona Maher Shines as US Eagles Prep for Fiji Amid Rugby World Cup Buzz

Washington, D.C. — Ilona Maher, a breakout star in rugby and recent Best Breakthrough Athlete at the ESPY Awards, is set to lead the U.S. Eagles against Fiji this Saturday at Audi Field. At 28, Maher has become a significant figure in sports, garnering attention with her social media presence and her performances on the rugby field.

“It’s taken me seven years and two Olympics, but I finally broke through,” Maher said, laughing at the recognition she has received. The match against Fiji is particularly important as it precedes the Rugby World Cup in which the U.S. is eager to show their potential on the international stage.

During an event in Los Angeles, Maher reminded her audience of the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup, urging, “PSA, there is a Women’s Rugby World Cup this year. Probably a lot of you didn’t know… Tune in!” The tournament will kick off next month in England, where the U.S. will face the host nation. Currently, the Eagles rank ninth in the world and will compete against Fiji, which sits at 15th.

Despite jetlag from her trip, Maher is dedicated to her preparation. After flying back to D.C. early Thursday, she participated in multiple training sessions. She shared her exhaustion with the Guardian, saying, “I’m ready for bed … but it was important for me to go to the ESPYs. It’s the first time rugby was nominated, so I had to be there to win it as well.” Her victory was not just a personal achievement; it represented a milestone for the sport in the U.S.

The Eagles are gearing up for a crucial test against Fiji, as they look to build momentum before the World Cup. On the east coast, rugby enthusiasts gathered at a reception hosted by the British Embassy, where Lord Mandelson shared his enthusiasm for the sport and its unifying power.

At the event, Alan Gilpin, the CEO of World Rugby, emphasized the significance of the upcoming 2031 and 2033 World Cups being held in the U.S. He expressed hope that these events would foster growth and interest in rugby both domestically and internationally.

Nate Augspurger, a player for the U.S. men’s team, highlighted the evolution of Major League Rugby as essential in developing new talent for the Eagles as they prepare. Meanwhile, England’s George Ford noted the challenges ahead and the need for adaptation.

Coach Scott Lawrence is realistic about the efforts needed to elevate U.S. rugby as they prepare for their upcoming match and future competitions. “This is just one step in building the type of international players we want to have long-term,” he said.

The anticipation for Saturday’s match with Fiji is high, as fans hope to see a strong performance from both the men’s and women’s teams. USA Rugby‘s CEO, Bill Goren, expressed excitement over the sold-out event, seeing it as a pivotal moment for rugby in the United States. He stated, “It’s going to be great. We need to keep pushing our team forward. Let’s put on good games on Saturday.”