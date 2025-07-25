Iman’s Iconic Fashion Journey: From Runway to Red Carpet

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Iman, the renowned model and fashion icon, has captivated the world with her unique style for nearly five decades. Born Iman Abdulmajid, she quickly became a muse for top designers including Yves Saint Laurent and Gianni Versace, gracing the runways of Paris and Milan in the mid-1970s.

As her career blossomed, Iman transitioned from the catwalk to the red carpet, showcasing stunning creations from the designers for whom she walked. Her marriage to the late David Bowie, from 1992 until his death in 2016, remains one of the most celebrated romances in entertainment history—often noted for their unparalleled style together.

In the early 1980s, Iman made her mark on the fashion scene, attending high-profile events such as the 1981 Met Gala with Calvin Klein. With each appearance, she embraced her evolving style, confidently donning bold ensembles like the sheer Alaïa bodysuit at a 1991 premiere.

Over the years, her fashion evolution transformed her into a defining presence at glamorous events. In 1995, she made waves at the VH1 Fashion & Music Awards wearing a shimmering tangerine gown designed by Jean Paul Gaultier. That same year, she shone at the Chanel NYC Flagship opening in a striking neon outfit, highlighting her love for vibrant colors.

Iman has consistently dazzled at the Met Gala, making statements that resonate through the fashion world. At the 2000 event, she arrived in breathtaking style alongside model Naomi Campbell. Known for her playful mix of patterns, her denim choices at the 2004 Louis Vuitton NYC store opening showcased her fearless fashion sense.

In recent years, Iman’s style has evolved to feature more refined silhouettes while retaining her signature flair. Her stunning looks at events like the 2005 CFDA Awards and the 2013 amfAR Inspiration Gala reaffirm her enduring relevance in the fashion industry.

After an 18-year hiatus from the Met Gala, Iman made a triumphant return in 2021, gracing the event in an extraordinary Harris Reed design that included a halo, proving she’s still a formidable fashion force. As she heads to Broadway in 2025, Iman continues to leave her mark on fashion.