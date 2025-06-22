Sports
Ime Udoka Signs Long-Term Extension as Rockets Prepare for Trade
HOUSTON, Texas — Ime Udoka has signed a long-term contract extension with the Houston Rockets, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NBA. The deal, confirmed on Thursday by sources at ESPN, is rumored to be worth eight figures annually.
Under Udoka’s leadership, the Rockets achieved their first top-two seed in the Western Conference in seven years. This past season, the team posted a 52-30 record and made their first playoff appearance since the 2019-20 season, although they were eliminated in the first round.
Tilman and Patrick Fertitta, the team’s owners, along with general manager Rafael Stone, hired Udoka in 2023. His coaching has significantly improved the team’s performance, leading to 93 wins over two seasons compared to only 59 wins in the three prior seasons. Additionally, the Rockets finished fifth in defensive efficiency, a notable increase from the previous season.
Udoka previously managed the Boston Celtics, leading them to the NBA Finals in his only season with the team. His extension comes just as rumors circulate about potential trades, one of which involves bringing 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant to Houston.
The Rockets are finalizing a major trade that would send Durant to Houston in exchange for Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, the No. 10 pick in this year’s draft, and five second-round picks. This trade, expected to be completed when the new league year begins on July 6, represents a strategic move to enhance the Rockets’ championship contention in the upcoming season.
As the team prepares for these changes, Udoka’s contract extension solidifies his role in guiding the Rockets toward continued success.
