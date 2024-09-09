In the world of music, collaboration often leads to greatness, and this was the case for George Harrison of The Beatles. Known for his imaginative flair as a guitarist, Harrison’s musical evolution was significantly influenced by Scottish singer Donovan.

The Beatles, as one of the most iconic bands in history, had access to a plethora of influential figures. While they had a close circle, Harrison found inspiration from Donovan, who emerged as a key figure during the band’s creative journey.

Donovan was part of a vibrant countercultural folk scene that echoed the lyrical depth and poetic qualities admired by The Beatles. Harrison was drawn to Donovan’s unique guitar playing, which opened up new avenues of sound for the Beatle, distinct from the traditional rock and roll he was accustomed to.

Fostering a friendship, Donovan imparted knowledge to Harrison, teaching him a descending chord pattern that would eventually feature in one of his iconic tracks. Notably, Donovan described himself as Harrison’s mentor, providing guidance in songwriting and musical exploration.

In a 2024 interview, Donovan reflected on their sessions, stating that he encouraged Harrison to embrace his creativity. He emphasized the importance of listening closely to melodies that emerge through experimentation with chords—a technique he shared during their time together.

From 1968 onwards, the influence of Donovan became apparent in Harrison’s work. Tracks such as ‘While My Guitar Gently Weeps’, ‘Here Comes The Sun’, and ‘Something’ showcased Harrison’s evolving musical style, allowing him to step out from the shadows of his fellow band members, John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

This period marked a significant shift in Harrison’s contributions to The Beatles, illustrating how mentorship and inspiration can profoundly shape an artist’s career.