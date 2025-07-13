Sports
Impact of Manny Machado Trade Still Felt by Diamondbacks
PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to reflect on a trade that never happened: the potential acquisition of slugging third baseman Manny Machado from the Baltimore Orioles during the 2018 MLB trade deadline.
General Manager Mike Hazen revealed during a recent interview with ESPN that one of the key pieces in a potential Machado deal would have been top prospect Jazz Chisholm Jr. However, the Diamondbacks opted not to move Chisholm, and instead, the Dodgers acquired Machado, helping them reach the World Series that year.
“We tried to get Manny Machado from the Orioles in 2018 and Jazz Chisholm would have been in that trade,” Hazen said. “We didn’t trade Jazz there but that got us Zac Gallen in 2019. We don’t get Gallen if we make that trade for Machado, so you never know.”
Chisholm was eventually traded to the Miami Marlins for Gallen in mid-2019, a move that significantly benefited the Diamondbacks. Gallen has since emerged as a standout pitcher, earning All-Star honors and becoming a cornerstone of Arizona’s rotation.
In July 2018, Machado had an impressive season, hitting .315 with 24 home runs before being traded to Los Angeles. During that year, the Diamondbacks were competing for playoff spots but struggled with offensive production after losing J.D. Martinez.
At the time, third base was a critical need for Arizona. Jake Lamb had faced injuries and was performing poorly, leading to the Diamondbacks trading for Eduardo Escobar instead. Escobar finished the season with solid numbers and played a pivotal role for the team in subsequent years.
“Would having Machado instead of Escobar have saved the season? It is impossible to say,” Hazen noted, highlighting the uncertainty of such a trade.
The implications extend further. The Dodgers dealt an assortment of players to land Machado, leading them to postseason success, while the Diamondbacks retained vital assets that shaped their future.
Despite the missed opportunity for Machado, the ripple effects of the decisions made in 2018 continue to influence the franchise. As the Diamondbacks prepare for the upcoming MLB Draft, they remain focused on building a strong squad for the future.
Recent Posts
- Trump Threatens 30% Tariff on EU and Mexican Imports
- Trump Proposes U.S. Arms Sales to Europe for Ukraine
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week