Impact of Manny Machado Trade Still Felt by Diamondbacks

PHOENIX, Ariz. — The Arizona Diamondbacks continue to reflect on a trade that never happened: the potential acquisition of slugging third baseman Manny Machado from the Baltimore Orioles during the 2018 MLB trade deadline.

General Manager Mike Hazen revealed during a recent interview with ESPN that one of the key pieces in a potential Machado deal would have been top prospect Jazz Chisholm Jr. However, the Diamondbacks opted not to move Chisholm, and instead, the Dodgers acquired Machado, helping them reach the World Series that year.

“We tried to get Manny Machado from the Orioles in 2018 and Jazz Chisholm would have been in that trade,” Hazen said. “We didn’t trade Jazz there but that got us Zac Gallen in 2019. We don’t get Gallen if we make that trade for Machado, so you never know.”

Chisholm was eventually traded to the Miami Marlins for Gallen in mid-2019, a move that significantly benefited the Diamondbacks. Gallen has since emerged as a standout pitcher, earning All-Star honors and becoming a cornerstone of Arizona’s rotation.

In July 2018, Machado had an impressive season, hitting .315 with 24 home runs before being traded to Los Angeles. During that year, the Diamondbacks were competing for playoff spots but struggled with offensive production after losing J.D. Martinez.

At the time, third base was a critical need for Arizona. Jake Lamb had faced injuries and was performing poorly, leading to the Diamondbacks trading for Eduardo Escobar instead. Escobar finished the season with solid numbers and played a pivotal role for the team in subsequent years.

“Would having Machado instead of Escobar have saved the season? It is impossible to say,” Hazen noted, highlighting the uncertainty of such a trade.

The implications extend further. The Dodgers dealt an assortment of players to land Machado, leading them to postseason success, while the Diamondbacks retained vital assets that shaped their future.

Despite the missed opportunity for Machado, the ripple effects of the decisions made in 2018 continue to influence the franchise. As the Diamondbacks prepare for the upcoming MLB Draft, they remain focused on building a strong squad for the future.