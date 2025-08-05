Impact of TV Show Renewals and Upcoming Premieres for Summer 2025

LOS ANGELES, California — The summer of 2025 brings anticipation for television fans as several popular series make their return and new seasons debut.

After an explosive Season 12 finale of a popular VH1 series on July 28, 2025, viewers are left debating the intense clash between mother-daughter duo Jackie and Chantel. However, there is no scheduled reunion special this year, leaving fans seeking closure. Without confirmation of a Season 13 renewal, the show’s future hangs in the balance.

For those eager to catch up on past episodes, various streaming services provide free trials for viewing shows on VH1. Notably, Philo offers over 70 channels, including entertainment and lifestyle networks, for just $28 per month, perfect for viewers looking for budget-friendly options. DirecTV and Fubo also present options for live TV streaming, offering various discounts and extensive channel selections.

Meanwhile, “Bachelor in Paradise” is set to continue its journey with Season 10, Episode 6 airing on August 4, 2025. This season introduces dynamics with a new format as six women and three men challenge the traditional roles in dating. The episode promises a side-eye moment with Jesse delivering a shocking announcement during a rose ceremony.

Fans looking to watch “Bachelor in Paradise” can access it through free trials provided by popular streaming services, making it easier to join the fun without traditional cable subscriptions.

Following soon after, VH1’s own true crime series, “My True Crime Story,” is making its return, shedding light on ordinary individuals caught up in shocking crimes. Hosted by Remy Ma, the show will premiere on August 4, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET. Streaming opportunities abound, allowing viewers to watch this compelling series for free with various signing offers.

Lastly, the revival of the animated hit “King of the Hill” returns for its Season 14 premiere on August 4, exclusively on Hulu. The series reintroduces beloved characters in a changed Arlen, Texas, with fans eager to witness their return. The new season will consist of ten episodes, all available for streaming on the same day.

As the summer progresses, television enthusiasts will have plenty to watch, signifying an exciting time in entertainment.