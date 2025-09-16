Impact Weather Day in Maryland: Showers and Wind Expected Tuesday

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tuesday has been declared an Impact Weather Day in Maryland due to isolated showers and strong winds. Meteorologist Ava Marie stated that wind gusts could reach up to 30 mph in the Baltimore region and as high as 40 mph on the Eastern Shore.

The strongest winds are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening. After a relatively dry start to the day, light rain will likely begin around lunchtime and continue off and on until 5 p.m.

Marie indicated that conditions will change as the day progresses, with heavier rainfall anticipated Tuesday night into Wednesday. She mentioned that situational updates are available for viewers through the WBAL-TV app and various weather resources.

Despite some early drier conditions, residents in the Baltimore area should prepare for scattered showers later in the day. By 3 p.m. Tuesday, light rain is expected to become more widespread.

Forecasts suggest that the Baltimore area could see a total of one to half an inch of rain, with higher totals possible south of Annapolis, where some areas might receive over an inch by the end of the system.

As evening approaches, showers are predicted to become heavier, with thunder possible overnight. Wind gusts are expected to decrease by Tuesday night.

Residents are advised to exercise caution with the potential for power outages as strong winds might disrupt electrical services. Baltimore Gas and Electric encourages customers to report outages or downed lines immediately.

Overall, temperatures on Tuesday will be cooler due to the rain, with a high near 73 degrees. The seven-day forecast indicates more showers on Wednesday, with temperatures dipping to around 69 degrees.