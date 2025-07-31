Business
U.S. Imposes Tariffs on India Amid Trade Negotiations
WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) – President Trump announced on Wednesday that the United States would impose a 25% tariff on goods imported from India, starting Friday. The announcement came as negotiations between the two nations continue regarding trade relations.
Trump indicated there is still room for negotiation, stating, “They have one of the highest tariffs in the world now, they’re willing to cut it very substantially.” He emphasized that discussions are ongoing and results may emerge by the end of this week.
The new tariff specifically targets India, which could potentially disrupt months of negotiations aimed at strengthening ties between the U.S. and the world’s most populous democracy. This move also poses a challenge to the U.S. strategy in counterbalancing China’s influence in the region.
The details regarding the penalty mentioned in Trump’s earlier social media post remain unclear. He suggested that this penalty could be linked to India’s purchases of Russian arms and oil, as well as its “obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers.”
Trump highlighted that the upcoming 10% tariff would affect imports from countries that support what he described as “Anti-American policies” associated with the BRICS group, which includes India.
Historically, the U.S. has voiced concerns over India’s high tariffs, reaching nearly 39% on agricultural goods, with even higher rates for certain products like vegetable oils and corn. In a Truth Social post, Trump reiterated, “While India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their tariffs are far too high.”
In response, the Indian government announced it is evaluating the implications of Trump’s tariffs but remains committed to achieving a fair trade deal. An official statement said, “India and the U.S. have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months.”
As of now, Russia remains India’s top oil supplier, accounting for 35% of its overall oil imports in early 2025. Meanwhile, the U.S. faces a $45.7 billion trade deficit with India, its fifth largest trading partner.
Recent Posts
- Holger Rune Advances at Canadian Open Despite Previous Struggles
- Zverev Claims Victory in Toronto After Month-Long Hiatus
- Eagles Training Camp: Hot Practices and Rising Stars
- Teen Tennis Star Victoria Mboko Shines at National Bank Open
- YouTube Surpasses ITV as UK’s Second Most-Watched Service
- Monterrey Faces Cincinnati in Leagues Cup Opener Tonight
- Superman Soars Past $300 Million at Domestic Box Office
- Limerick’s International Rugby Experience Faces Uncertain Future
- Major League Baseball Set for Historic Game at Bristol Motor Speedway
- West Indies, Pakistan Gear Up for T20I Series Amid Concerns
- Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County
- Charlotte FC Hosts FC Juárez for Leagues Cup Opener
- Commanders’ Rookie Bill Shines in Training Camp with Impressive Runs
- Media Matters Faces Lawsuits and Declining Morale Amid Legal Challenges
- Chivas Eyes Redemption in Leagues Cup 2025 After Last Year’s Exit
- Reds Host Braves in Crucial Series Opener at Great American Ball Park
- FC Cincinnati Faces CF Monterrey in Leagues Cup 2025 Opener
- Michael Whatley Launches Senate Campaign in North Carolina After Trump Endorsement
- Elite Athletes Set to Compete at 2025 USA Track and Field Championships
- Twins Make Bold Moves as Trade Deadline Approaches