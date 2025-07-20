Ina Garten Shares Ideal Book Club Potluck Menu for Summer

NEW YORK, NY — Celebrity chef Ina Garten has unveiled a stunning potluck menu designed for summer book clubs. The collection of dishes can be made ahead of time, allowing friends to enjoy food while discussing Garten’s new memoir, set for release in 2024.

In a recent social media post, Garten mentioned that fans are incorporating her memoir into their book club meetings. She said, “Menus are hard because you have to figure out how all the flavors, textures, and colors go together. To make it easy, here’s a menu of my recipes that travel well and can be assembled ahead.”

Garten’s recommended potluck menu starts with a light and healthful option — an inviting salad that she highlights may reduce heart disease risk and improve overall health. She also suggests serving melons with prosciutto, a dish found in her cookbook, Go-To Dinners, alongside a refreshing summer cocktail made with lemon juice, Cointreau, cranberry juice, vodka, and a dash of raw egg white.

For the main course, Garten recommends a protein-rich dish that is easy to eat while socializing. She pairs this with pignoli nuts, currants, broccolini, and a crisp recipe from actress Emily Blunt.

For dessert, Garten suggests a sweet treat filled with raspberry jam, granola, and almonds, alongside “outrageous” brownies crafted with two types of chocolate and instant coffee for an extra kick. She completes the meal with a bowl of Queen Anne cherries on ice, known for their sweet taste and health benefits, providing a delightful finish to the evening.

This charming menu by Garten is set to inspire summer gatherings, whether for book clubs or casual get-togethers. With tasty appetizers and desserts, it offers something for everyone to enjoy.