Incarnate Word Soccer Match Canceled Due to Weather

HOUSTON, Texas — Tonight’s women’s soccer match between Rice University and Incarnate Word has been canceled because of severe weather conditions.

The game was scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m., but lightning in the area forced a delay, leading to the cancellation shortly after.

Rice’s next game is set for Sunday, when the Owls will face the reigning national champion, the University of North Carolina at 11 a.m.

The decision to cancel was made in the interest of player safety, as conditions didn’t improve enough to resume the match. This decision highlights the unpredictability of weather effects on sports.

Rice University had anticipated a competitive match against Incarnate Word, but now both teams must refocus. The Owls are looking to rebound against a formidable opponent in North Carolina.