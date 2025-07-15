Increased Attacks on ICE Officers Linked to Extremist Groups

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Recent reports from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) show a sharp increase in assaults against its officers, with a nearly 700% rise noted since last year. This alarming trend is attributed to extremist groups targeting ICE personnel and their families through coordinated doxing efforts.

The memo from U.S. Homeland Security, released on Friday, identifies groups such as Portland-based “Rose City Counter-Info” and “The Crustian Daily” as responsible for publicizing the private information of federal agents. This includes their names, photographs, and home addresses, heightening the risk to them and their families.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem condemned these actions, stating, “These criminals are taking the side of vicious cartels and human traffickers. We will prosecute those who dox ICE agents to the fullest extent of the law.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) emphasized that the exposure of personal information could make officers targets for violent gangs, such as MS-13 and Tren de Aragua.

Statistics from DHS reveal a concerning leap in assaults, with ten incidents reported between January 21 and June 20, 2024, compared to 79 assaults during the same timeline in 2025. The increase stands at 690%.

In Portland, decoys have been spotted with photos of ICE officers and slogans such as “NO PEACE FOR ICE.” Vandalism has also marred federal property, with graffiti proclaiming “Kill Your Masters.” Additionally, some incidents have involved trespassing and direct threats against ICE agents.

Nationwide tensions escalated during the July 4 weekend, resulting in injuries to two federal agents, according to the DHS.

Noem criticized local political leaders and sanctuary city policies for complicating cooperation between local law enforcement and federal agencies. The DHS announced its intention to intensify efforts to identify and prosecute individuals behind the doxing campaigns against federal officers.

As local officials and advocacy groups have yet to publicly address these allegations, the safety of ICE personnel remains a significant concern amid rising violence.