Increasing Police Chases Prompt Defensive Driving Training in Bell County

Killeen, Texas – Police chases have become more frequent in Bell County, raising concerns about safety and the need for enhanced driving skills among officers. Recently, a stolen vehicle pursuit took place in January, followed by another high-speed chase in June involving juvenile drivers. Fortunately, there were no fatalities in either incident, but the events underscore the importance of quality defensive driving training for police.

Clifton Osborne, the Training Coordinator at the Central Texas College Police Academy, emphasized that officers often face driving conditions that the average person does not experience. “They’re going to have to go above the speed limit, they might have to go through a red light or a stop sign, and they have to do it safely,” Osborne said.

The police training course tests officers’ ability to maneuver vehicles at high speeds. Williamson County Corrections Sergeant Bruce Young shared his thoughts on the challenges of learning to drive effectively under pressure. “How your vehicle can handle, how far you can push it,” said Young. “Obviously, you know there’s some limitations. Getting used to temperatures of the roadway, maneuvering a vehicle with a body roll.”

Participants are graded on their performance in three driving courses, with a minimum passing score requiring a completion time of four minutes. “We grade this course on the raw time they complete it in and five seconds for every cone they knock over,” Osborne explained.

Osborne emphasized that the ultimate goal of this training is to ensure officers can reach their destinations without accidents, injuries, or property damage. After completing the course, Sergeant Young expressed confidence in his skills. “Absolutely, I can keep on someone’s tail,” he said.

Most cadets at the academy have job offers waiting, but passing this crucial driving course is mandatory; failing to do so would mean dropping out. Central Texas College is located at 6200 West Central Texas Expressway in Killeen.