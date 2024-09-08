Sports
An Incredible Victory for Rouge et Or as Felipe Forteza Shatters RSEQ Record
On Saturday evening, Felipe Forteza, the kicker for the Rouge et Or, created a memorable moment in the history of Canadian football by executing a remarkable 53-yard field goal. This astonishing feat led to a thrilling 23-22 victory over their longstanding rivals, the Carabins from the University of Montreal, at Stade Telus-UL.
This matchup marked a significant occasion as it attracted the largest crowd in the history of the team, with over 20,000 spectators present. Despite facing a high-pressure environment, Forteza remained focused and confident throughout the game.
Forteza expressed, “It was silence in my head. Everything went black. I just had this image of the ball going between the posts, and I ran afterward.” His celebration, which involved running and jumping across the field, showcased the excitement of the moment.
Coach Glen Constantin emphasized Forteza’s unique talent, stating, “The kid is special. I had faith in his ability to deliver in critical moments like this.” Forteza’s performance did not only secure a victory but also etched his name in the record books, as his kick surpassed the previous longest field goal in RSEQ history.
The match began with the Rouge et Or’s offense showing strength right from the start, as quarterback Arnaud Desjardins found his favorite target, Olivier Cool, for two early touchdowns. This quick succession of scoring put the Rouge et Or ahead 15-0 within the first quarter, a strong rebound from their last year’s performance against the Carabins.
The Carabins’ quarterback, Jonathan Sénécal, initially struggled, but managed to rally his team by contributing significantly in the later stages of the game. However, momentum shifted back to the Rouge et Or with Forteza’s game-winning field goal.
This significant win ended a three-game losing streak against the Carabins and served as a testament to the resilience and determination of the Rouge et Or team.
