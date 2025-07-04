Independence Day Events Planned Across Virginia and North Carolina

Norfolk, Virginia — As America approaches its 249th birthday, communities in Virginia and North Carolina are set to host a variety of Independence Day celebrations. From live music to fireworks, residents can expect festive activities throughout the holiday.

Many cities will feature parades, apple pie contests, and concerts as part of their July 4 festivities. Popular locations for celebrations include Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Chesapeake, and Suffolk.

Portsmouth, Hampton, Newport News, and the Outer Banks are also gearing up for their own unique events. The Eastern Shore, Williamsburg, James City County, York County, and Poquoson are on the list as well.

Northeast North Carolina will join the fun, with festivities planned in Franklin and Isle of Wight County and Gloucester County.

These celebrations promise to offer something for everyone, creating an exciting atmosphere for families and friends to gather and enjoy the holiday.