Independent Station Upgrades Systems for Enhanced Workflow and Revenue

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Maranatha Broadcasting Co., an independent station based in Allentown, has adopted solutions from Imagine Communications to enhance efficiency and create new revenue streams. The station operates the MeTV affiliate WDPN-TV in Philadelphia, providing over 10 hours of local news daily.

With sponsorships becoming more graphics-intensive, Maranatha Broadcasting realized their previous automation system was inadequate. They faced challenges managing playout and graphics across multiple facilities. Seeking a cohesive solution, they implemented Imagine’s Linked Deployments across three sites, including their main studios in Allentown and a disaster recovery site.

The integration of Imagine’s automation has led to a unified workflow that aligns with the station’s existing content creation process. Notably, the Adobe After Effects integration has greatly improved their graphics production.

Since the online deployment of Imagine’s systems, the station has experienced immediate benefits. Their syndicated content now utilizes Imagine’s Motion feature, which automatically segments programs using BXF metadata. This has significantly reduced the previously manual and time-consuming task.

Versio Graphics has revolutionized viewer engagement by enabling the use of various on-screen graphics and sponsored messages on different channels. For example, during Hispanic Heritage Month, the station created educational graphics that featured rotating facts about Hispanic culture.

Another successful application of Versio Graphics occurred during the 30th anniversary of the “Berks Edition” newscast. A dynamic on-screen graphic animated to celebrate the milestone without requiring manual reprogramming.

The improvements also extend to their weather channel, where nearly 300 graphics are generated from a single template, streamlining production and ensuring consistency. The new system allowed them to replace an outdated external setup with a cost-effective solution.

Israel Alejandro, the station’s master control manager, emphasized the positive feedback from viewers and praised Imagine’s support team for their responsiveness and professionalism. As the station approaches its 50th anniversary in 2026, it plans to continue evolving and delivering high-quality content backed by innovative technology.