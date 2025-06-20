Independiente Medellín Prepares for Liga BetPlay Final Showdown

Medellín, Colombia — Independiente Medellín is gearing up for the Liga BetPlay final following their successful campaign in the first half of 2025. The team earned 13 points through five matches in the cuadrangulares, securing their place in the final and aiming for their first title since 2016.

On June 19, Medellín will discover their opponent, who will be determined in a match between Millonarios FC and Independiente Santa Fe. This final clash in Bogotá holds significant weight as it not only determines the vie for the title but also the qualification for the 2026 Copa Libertadores.

The team has launched ticket sales for the final at the Atanasio Girardot Stadium, with ticket prices drawing attention for being lower than expected, ranging from 80,000 pesos to 1,800,000 pesos. This pricing strategy aims to fill the stadium with fans eager to support the team’s quest for their seventh championship.

Medellín’s ticket sales will take a phased approach, first offering tickets to season ticket holders from June 15 to June 18, followed by exclusive sales for fans who attended prior matches. General sales will commence on the day of the final.

The strategic tiered ticketing is designed to reward loyal supporters while ensuring an organized entry process. As excitement builds around the final, attention turns to the Bogotá clubs, Millonarios and Santa Fe, as they prepare for a crucial match that will finalize the clash the Medellín squad has been waiting for.

Independiente Medellín aims to end their title drought, having faced disappointment in the finals over the past years. With strong support from fans and a clear path evident in their successful temporada, the team is set for an electrifying showdown.