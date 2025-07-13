Independiente Medellín Hosts Alianza FC in Liga Betplay Opener

Medellín, Colombia – Independiente Medellín is set to kick off its Liga Betplay Dimayor 2025-II campaign against Alianza FC on Sunday, July 13, at 3:00 PM at the Estadio Atanasio Girardot. The match marks the beginning of a critical season as the powerful team aims to redeem itself following a recent title loss to Santa Fe.

Independiente Medellín is eager to impress its fans after falling short in the finals last season. Head coach Alejandro Restrepo and his squad, which includes new signing Jader Valencia from Millonarios, are looking to secure a strong start. The team is currently fourth in the reclassification table with 47 points, trailing Santa Fe, América, and Millonarios.

Alianza FC, on the other hand, arrives in Medellín determined to earn their first points of the season. The Valledupar team narrowly missed out on qualification last semester due to a lack of individual talent. This season, Alianza FC has signed forwards Ayron del Valle and Carlos Lucumí to enhance their goal-scoring capabilities, bolstered by midfielder Fabián Mosquera.

In their last encounter on January 26, 2025, the teams ended in a 1-1 draw, with Luis Sandoval scoring for Medellín and Edwin Torres for Alianza FC. As they prepare for this match, both teams will be looking to assert dominance as the new season begins.

The game will be broadcasted live on WIN+, allowing fans to catch the action from home. With passionate supporters expected at the stadium, the atmosphere promises to be electric as both teams battle for early-season momentum.