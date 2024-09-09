India Announces Squad for First Test Against Bangladesh

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has officially announced the Indian squad for the upcoming first Test match against Bangladesh. This announcement has generated significant interest among cricket enthusiasts and followers of the national team.

Noteworthy inclusions in the squad include the return of renowned bowler Jasprit Bumrah, marking his first international appearance since his pivotal role in India’s T20 World Cup victory in June. Bumrah will be complemented by Mohammed Siraj, while newcomers Akash Deep and Yash Dayal join the pace attack.

India’s strategy features a spin-heavy bowling line-up with four prominent spinners: Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav, all of whom have secured their places in the team.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has made a strong case for his selection, excelling in the Duleep Trophy with a significant inning scoring 61 runs off just 47 balls. His exceptional skills behind the stumps further solidify his position, despite the presence of Dhruv Jurel, who is also included in the squad.

Star batter Virat Kohli makes a return to the Test side after missing previous matches against England due to personal reasons. Kohli’s performance will be under close observation as he steps back into the red-ball format for the first time this year.

In contrast, Shreyas Iyer has been left out of the squad despite showing potential with a brisk half-century in the Duleep Trophy. Iyer’s year has been tumultuous with injuries and inconsistent performances, ultimately impacting his selection.

Sarfaraz Khan retains his position in the team after impressing during his debut series earlier this year, while KL Rahul has also been preferred over Iyer for the middle-order spot.

The full Indian squad for the first Test against Bangladesh includes: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper), Dhruv Jurel (Wicketkeeper), R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, and Yash Dayal.