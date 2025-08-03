India Clinches Draw as Multiple Records Are Set at Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England — India managed to salvage a draw against England in the fifth Test at Old Trafford on July 27, 2025, marking their continued fight in the series.

This match was notable for several records and milestones. Since Brendon McCullum took over as coach, this was only the second Test involving England that ended in a draw, the last being against Australia in 2023.

India set a new record for the highest number of 350-plus totals in a four-Test series, achieving this feat seven times. Australia previously held the record with six in three instances during the Ashes.

India has struggled at Old Trafford, as this result kept them winless at the venue, where they have played ten matches. Historically, teams batting first at Old Trafford have faced difficulties, with only three of twelve winning historically.

Shubman Gill stood out with an impressive performance, scoring four centuries in the series, the most by an Indian batter in a single series. Gill’s four hundreds are also tied for the highest in a series in England, alongside cricket legends like Don Bradman.

Gill’s tally reached 722 runs in the series, trailing only Gavaskar‘s 774 in the legendary 1970 campaign against the West Indies.

The partnership between Gill and his batting partner was remarkable, accumulating 188 runs, setting a new record for the highest third-wicket stand in Test history.

Ravindra Jadeja also made his mark, achieving nine 50-plus scores in Tests while batting at number six or lower, equaling the legendary Garry Sobers.

K.L. Rahul contributed significantly as well, reaching 511 runs in the series, becoming the first visiting opener to cross the 500-run mark since Graeme Smith in 2003.

This match showcased the performance of India’s batters, with three making centuries in the second innings, marking the first instance for India at Old Trafford.

The Test featured a total of 12 batters scoring half-centuries, including seven from India, underscoring the match’s competitive nature.

India exhibited impressive resilience, batting 20-plus overs without losing a wicket in five different sessions, spotlighting their determination and skill.

As the series continues, India’s achievements in this match highlight their competitive spirit and the many milestones reached during the contest.