India Crushes England by 336 Runs to Level Series 1-1

Birmingham, England – In a stunning display, India defeated England by 336 runs on a thrilling final day at Edgbaston, leveling the five-match series at one apiece. Captain Shubman Gill, who scored an impressive 430 runs in the match, celebrated his first Test victory in unforgettable fashion.

England, led by Ben Stokes, faced an overwhelming target of 608 runs but crumbled under pressure, bowled out for just 271 with 28 overs remaining. This loss puts England’s recent performances in the spotlight as they look to bounce back in the upcoming third Test at Lord’s.

India’s bowling attack proved superior, notably without the world’s No. 1 bowler, Jasprit Bumrah. Akash Deep emerged as the standout player, claiming six wickets for 99 runs, finishing with a total of 10 wickets in the match. His performance highlighted the strength of the Indian bowling lineup, surpassing that of England’s Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, and Josh Tongue combined.

While Deep’s performance had a strong case for player of the match, it was Shubman Gill who took home the award after his remarkable innings of 269 and 161 runs. Gill’s aggressive approach and the promise to be “greedier” at the crease paid off, contributing significantly to India’s victory.

England’s innings struggled throughout, registering seven ducks across both innings. Jamie Smith was the only standout performer, notching up a score of 188 on day three and following it with 88 on the final day. Deep’s grip on the match tightened when he dismissed Smith, claiming his fifth wicket and showcasing the dominating performance from India.

The day began with uncertainty as rain swept through Birmingham, posing a threat to the schedule. However, quick work from ground staff allowed play to start at 12:40 p.m. With England resuming at 153 for 6, the stage was set for India to claim their first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston.

After Smith’s dismissal, England continued to falter, with their captain Stokes out for 33, trapped lbw by Washington Sundar. Despite some resistance from Brydon Carse, who scored 38, the match concluded inevitably with Deep capturing the final wicket, ending England’s hopes. The result marks a pivotal moment for India in this series.