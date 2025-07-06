India Dominate as Gill Scores 168 Not Out at Edgbaston

Edgbaston, England – India is firmly in control of the second Rothesay Test against England, thanks to a stellar performance from captain Shubman Gill. On the second morning of the match, Gill scored an impressive 168 not out as India reached 419 for six at lunch.

Gill’s innings marked a new career high for the young batsman, who has now achieved personal milestones in consecutive weeks. His partnership with Ravindra Jadeja, who contributed 89 runs, created a significant sixth-wicket stand of 203 runs before Jadeja was dismissed by England bowler Josh Tongue.

The partnership had started at 99 runs overnight and quickly turned into an even hundred on the first ball of the day. England captain Ben Stokes opened the bowling with the new ball, hoping to secure an early breakthrough, but both he and Chris Woakes struggled to find success on a pitch that was becoming increasingly favorable for batting.

India took full advantage of the conditions, with Jadeja notching his ninth fifty against England while Gill converted his first-day score of 114 into a dominant 150. The Indian batsmen found the boundaries with ease, particularly against Bowler Brydon Carse, who struggled to maintain his line and length.

Despite England’s efforts to create rough conditions for Jadeja with their own spinner, Shoaib Bashir, they were unable to make significant inroads. Jadeja hit two sixes off Bashir, with the pair’s monumental partnership reaching 200 runs before Tongue finally broke through.

After Jadeja’s dismissal, Tongue posed challenges for newcomer Washington Sundar before the lunch break. Overall, India’s 109 runs for one wicket in the session underscored their dominance as they look to secure victory in this crucial match.