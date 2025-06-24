India Dominates Day 1 with Centuries from Gill and Jaiswal at Headingley

LEEDS, England — India made a commanding start to their five-Test series against England on June 22, 2025, finishing Day 1 at Headingley with a score of 359 for 3. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal each scored centuries, marking a powerful entry into the World Test Championship cycle.

Gill, captaining India for the first time, scored an unbeaten 127, his first Test century outside Asia. Jaiswal also made history with his 101, becoming the first Asian opener to score a Test hundred at Headingley. Their partnership of 176 runs for the third wicket laid a solid foundation for India’s innings.

India started the day strong, with Gill and Jaiswal showcasing exceptional shot selection and patience, which ultimately led to a scoring spree against an England lineup struggling to find rhythm. England’s pacers, despite hopes of exploiting the early conditions, failed to maintain control, with captain Ben Stokes taking two wickets.

On the topic of the match, leading to his maiden Test ton as captain, Gill expressed his contentment with the team’s performance. “It felt great to contribute and to lead from the front. Both Jaiswal and I had a plan that worked well for us,” he said.

Rishabh Pant also played a vital role, finishing the day at 65 not out. His innings further solidified India’s domineering position while keeping the pressure on England’s bowlers. This initial gameplay reflects India’s aim to claim the Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, named after legends James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar.

As Day 1 concluded, the tone was set for a competitive series, with India showing they could thrive even without notable players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The robust performance from Gill and Jaiswal leaves fans optimistic about India’s aspirations in the ongoing series.