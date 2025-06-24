India Dominates First Test Against England with Record Centuries

HEADINGLEY, England — India took a commanding lead in the first Test against England, amassing 471 runs in their first innings on June 24, 2025. Rishabh Pant‘s explosive century and Shubman Gill‘s remarkable performance were crucial in setting a formidable total.

Pant, the Indian vice-captain, scored 134 runs, while Gill contributed an impressive 147, marking his first Test as captain. They formed a spectacular 209-run partnership for the fourth wicket, showcasing a blend of aggression and technique that battered the England bowling attack.

This partnership came after a solid 91-run opening stand between Yashasvi Jaiswal, who also scored a century with 101 runs, and KL Rahul, who added 42 runs. India’s innings saw them competing fiercely for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, named after legendary players James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar.

Pant’s innings was particularly noteworthy as it included twelve fours and six sixes, marking his seventh Test century. This achievement set a new record for the most Test centuries by an Indian wicketkeeper, surpassing MS Dhoni‘s record of six.

“It feels great to contribute to the team’s success. We knew that we had to put up a big total, and I’m glad we did that today,” said Pant in a post-match interview.

England responded with a score of 209 for three by the end of Day 2, thanks to Ollie Pope’s resilience and an unbeaten hundred. However, the Indian bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, managed to claim crucial wickets, including that of Joe Root.

As India heads into Day 3, they will hope to capitalize on their strong batting display and maintain their lead in the match.