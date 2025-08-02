Sports
India Ends Day One at 204-6 Amid Controversy
LONDON, England — India closed the first day of the fifth Test against England at The Oval with a score of 204 for six, led by Karun Nair‘s unbeaten fifty. Nair scored 52 runs off 98 balls, while Washington Sundar contributed 19 runs, frustrating the English bowling attack with a 51-run partnership for the seventh wicket.
Despite rain interruptions limiting play, India recovered from a shaky start at 153 for six. England bowler Gus Atkinson took 2 wickets for 31 runs, including the key dismissal of Dhruv Jurel, caught by Harry Brook.
Reflecting on the day’s play, Atkinson noted the pressure on the bowlers due to the weather. He expressed satisfaction with his own performance after returning from injury, stating, “I was pleased… I am very happy with how it went.”
Former England captain Michael Vaughan remarked on India’s resilience, saying, “They’ve kept in there and given themselves a little sniff.” England will be looking to take quick wickets when play resumes.
A major concern for England is the state of Chris Woakes, who injured his left shoulder while attempting to prevent a boundary and left the field in considerable pain.
The match, with continued tensions surrounding the pitch access controversies involving India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir and curator Lee Fortis, promises an exciting second day. With India at 204-6, it remains in the balance as they aim for a competitive total.
“We can look at the pitch wearing rubber spikes or barefoot. I don’t know why the curator didn’t allow that,” said India captain Shubman Gill addressing media about the recent pitch disputes.
