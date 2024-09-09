Sports
India to Face Syria in Intercontinental Cup Final
Hyderabad is set to host the final match of the Intercontinental Cup 2024, where the Indian men’s football team will face Syria at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Monday, September 9, 2024.
This eagerly anticipated match will commence at 7:30 PM IST. India aims to secure its second consecutive Intercontinental Cup victory and its third overall title.
The Indian team began the competition with a goalless draw against Mauritius, while Syria achieved a 2-0 victory over the same opponent. As a result, Syria holds a slight advantage and only requires a draw to secure the trophy.
Syria has a long-standing history of participation in tournaments held in India, but it has yet to claim the title. The team has faced India in the finals of the Nehru Cup, suffering defeats in 2007 and 2009, and finished fourth in the 2012 tournament.
Recent Posts
- Martin Ødegaard Doubtful for North London Derby Following Injury
- Massive Brush Fire Erupts in Trabuco Canyon, Prompting Evacuations
- Karnataka High Court Hears Petition Against CM Siddaramaiah Over MUDA Scam
- Nimmitabel Residents Unite Against Local Serial Pest
- Brandon Aiyuk’s Near Trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers
- Christian McCaffrey Inactive for 49ers Season Opener Against Jets
- Jannik Sinner Claims First U.S. Open Title in Historic Victory
- A Sequel to ‘The Goonies’ is Officially in Development
- Ryan Seacrest Takes Over as Host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’
- Christian McCaffrey Inactive for 49ers’ Home Opener Against Jets
- Apple Unveils Innovative AirPods Lineup with Groundbreaking Features
- Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Faces Delisting from Nasdaq
- Ryan Seacrest Takes Over Hosting Duties on Wheel of Fortune
- Harvey Weinstein Undergoes Heart Surgery
- Social Security Benefits: How Long They Last in Different States
- End of Tornado Warnings in Niagara Region
- Google Maps Enhances Disney Bus Transportation Experience
- Apple Unveils the Thinnest and Most Advanced Apple Watch Series 10
- Nik Rokahr and Callan England Jointly Awarded Sandover Medal in WAFL
- Jermain Defoe Spotted with Mystery Woman at Hertfordshire Golf Club