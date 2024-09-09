Connect with us

India to Face Syria in Intercontinental Cup Final

11 hours ago

India Vs Syria Football Match

Hyderabad is set to host the final match of the Intercontinental Cup 2024, where the Indian men’s football team will face Syria at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium on Monday, September 9, 2024.

This eagerly anticipated match will commence at 7:30 PM IST. India aims to secure its second consecutive Intercontinental Cup victory and its third overall title.

The Indian team began the competition with a goalless draw against Mauritius, while Syria achieved a 2-0 victory over the same opponent. As a result, Syria holds a slight advantage and only requires a draw to secure the trophy.

Syria has a long-standing history of participation in tournaments held in India, but it has yet to claim the title. The team has faced India in the finals of the Nehru Cup, suffering defeats in 2007 and 2009, and finished fourth in the 2012 tournament.

