India Faces England in Crucial 4th Test Amid Injuries

Manchester, England – India will face England in a critical 4th Test starting July 23, 2025, at Old Trafford. England leads the five-match series 2-1, putting India in a tough position to stay alive in the competition.

India comes into this match following injuries to key players, including wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Reports indicate Pant suffered a finger injury during training over the weekend. His potential absence would leave a significant gap in India’s lineup.

In his place, the team may choose between uncapped player Anshul Kamboj and experienced bowler Prasidh Krishna. Kamboj is a newcomer, while Krishna has had solid performances in the past, making the decision a crucial one for the team’s strategy.

“They were 90 seconds late to come to the pitch. Not 10, not 20. Ninety seconds late,” commented a team official, reflecting the importance of discipline and punctuality as India prepares for the match. Coach Greg Chappell emphasized the need for players to follow a clear game plan and understand their roles as they approach this decisive Test.

With the series on the line, this match is essential for India, who has struggled to maintain their dominance at times during the tour. Fast bowler’s absence due to injury, alongside key players being out, creates an uphill battle for India as they aim to level the series.

The undeterred England squad, led by Ben Stokes, seeks to close out the series with a victory at home after a break to recover from the previous match at Lord’s. Both teams have shown their strengths and weaknesses, promising an exciting contest.

Ultimately, the outcome hinges on India’s ability to adapt and perform under pressure while addressing their injury setbacks. As players prepare to take the field, all eyes will be on Manchester.