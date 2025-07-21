Sports
India U-19 Faces England U-19 in 2nd Test at Chelmsford
CHELMSFORD, England – India Under-19 cricket team is competing against England Under-19 at County Ground in Chelmsford for the second match of their series, which follows India’s ODI series victory. The match began yesterday, July 20, 2025.
India U-19 won the toss and elected to field first. England struggled early in their innings, collapsing to 80 for 5. RS Ambrish was a standout bowler for India, taking two wickets for 44 runs in 15 overs. Aditya Rawat and Naman Pushpak also contributed with two wickets each.
However, a solid partnership between Thomas Rew, who scored 59 runs off 79 balls, and Ekansh Singh, who remains not out at 66 runs off 98 balls, helped England recover to a total of 229 for 7 by the end of Day 1.
Before this Test series, the teams met in five ODI matches where India won the series, clinching victory in the fourth match. Though the first Test ended in a draw, Day 1 of this second Test showed promise for both sides.
The Indian team lineup includes Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (captain), and a blend of talented players like RS Ambrish and Naman Pushpak. England’s team features skipper Thomas Rew, along with players like Rocky Flintoff and Hamza Shaikh.
The match will continue today as England looks to build on their Day 1 performance, while India aims to regain control and capitalize on the early breakthroughs.
