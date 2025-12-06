Sports
India Faces South Africa in Decisive 3rd ODI Amid Injury Concerns
VISAKHAPATNAM, India – India will clash with South Africa in the third and final ODI on Saturday, December 6, with the series tied at 1-1. This comes as India grapples with significant injuries to key players.
Newly appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill has been sidelined due to a neck injury sustained during the first Test in Kolkata. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer is also missing following an injury from their recent tour of Australia. KL Rahul will lead the Indian squad in their absence.
The match will take place at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam, with local time set for 1:30 p.m. IST. Fans in the U.S. can watch the match live on Willow TV.
India opened the series with a 17-run victory under Rahul’s leadership, but South Africa responded by winning the second ODI by four wickets in Raipur, equating the series. Star performer Virat Kohli has been in remarkable form, scoring consecutive centuries and aiming for a third.
The series decider promises to be a thrilling contest. India hopes to make adjustments to strengthen their lineup, potentially involving Rishabh Pant or Tilak Varma.
South Africa, aiming for a historic double win in both Tests and ODIs, last accomplished this feat in 1986-87 against India. With both teams ready to battle for series supremacy, fans eagerly await the explosive action set for Saturday.
