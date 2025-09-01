Business
India’s E20 Fuel Rollout Prompts Automakers to Address Mileage Concerns
NEW DELHI, India — India’s new fuel initiative, which blends 20% ethanol into gasoline, is expected to reduce vehicle mileage by 2% to 4%. This announcement was made by a representative of the country’s automakers amidst growing concerns among drivers in the world’s third-largest car market.
The government set a 2025 goal for the ethanol blending program, known as E20. It is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s focus on clean energy solutions. However, drivers have voiced worries about the impact of E20 on vehicle performance, particularly older models, as it becomes the primary fuel choice at nearly all gas stations.
P.K. Banerjee, executive director at the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), reassured the public, stating, “Millions of vehicles are plying on E20 for quite some time now. Not a single vehicle breakdown or engine failure has been reported.” He emphasized the importance of maintaining consumer confidence by ensuring that warranty and insurance claims would be honored should the need arise.
SIAM, which includes major car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, and Toyota, hosted an event in New Delhi to clarify details regarding the E20 rollout. Banerjee challenged claims that fuel efficiency would drop by 50%, stating such figures were unfounded. He referenced scientific studies indicating the more realistic 2%-4% efficiency decline.
C.V. Raman, an executive committee member at Maruti Suzuki, noted that driving conditions and vehicle maintenance could produce variable results, potentially leading to lower mileage than the estimates provided.
As the rollout of E20 fuel began in 2023, older fuel blends like E5 and E10, which were more compatible with older vehicles, have been phased out from almost all of the country’s 90,000 fuel stations. Motorists have expressed frustration over the lack of fuel options and the mixed messaging from automakers.
Legal challenges regarding the transition to E20 are also brewing, with public interest litigation set to be heard in the Supreme Court on Monday.
Recent Posts
- Halloween Horror Nights 2025 Delivers Frights with Iconic Haunted Houses
- Kings Island Revives Phantom Theater with Modern Upgrades
- Disney Cruise Line Introduces New Themed Lounges and Signature Drinks
- Muchova and Kostyuk Clash in US Open’s Fourth Round Showdown
- Cleveland Air Show Honors Local Leader with Thrilling Ride
- Gunter Police Warn Residents Ahead of Dove Hunting Season
- 2025 NFL Win Projections: Who Will Rise or Fall This Season?
- Nintendo Switch 2 Enhances Kirby’s Adventure in New Edition
- Travis Kelce Launches Fashion Line Days After Engagement to Taylor Swift
- Texas Coach Reflects on Changes Following Loss to Ohio State
- Love and Addiction: A Writer’s Tumultuous Journey With a Terminal Partner
- Concerns Grow Over Switch 2 Port Performance Ahead of Launch
- Charleston Residents Struggle to Pronounce Rhode Island Town Names
- Nationwide Protests Planned for Labor Day Amid Rising Tensions in California
- Surf Abu Dhabi: A New Wave of Luxury Experiences
- Gen Z Redefines Work: Career Minimalism Takes Over by 2025
- AI Revolution Creates Job Challenges for Younger Workers, Study Finds
- Many Restaurants and Stores Open on Labor Day Weekend
- 11-Year-Old Shot During Doorbell Ditch Prank in Houston
- Coco Gauff Faces Naomi Osaka in Thrilling US Open Showdown