India Holds Slim Lead Over England on Day 4 at Headingley

LEEDS, England — India reached 153 for 3 at lunch on Day 4 of the first Test against England at Headingley, maintaining a 159-run lead in a nail-biting contest.

K. L. Rahul (72 not out) and Rishabh Pant (31 not out) put together a crucial 61-run partnership for the fourth wicket after the early dismissal of captain Shubman Gill, who managed just eight runs.

Gill was bowled by Brydon Carse on a good-length delivery that jagged sharply back in, marking the end of his innings shortly after it began. India’s innings faced a challenge right from the start, with seam movement still present on the pitch.

Despite this, Rahul and Pant showed commendable resilience, carefully negating the English bowling attack. Rahul anchored the innings with steady shots, while Pant adopted a more cautious approach than usual.

India, which holds a precarious advantage, is looking to build on its lead and put significant pressure on England in the fourth innings. With England’s bowlers maintaining disciplined lines, any mistakes could prove costly.

“Surviving the first session will be key for India,” noted commentator Sunil Gavaskar, highlighting that maintaining composure could dictate the match’s outcome.

As play resumes, all eyes will be on India to see if they can extend their lead and solidify their position further in the series.