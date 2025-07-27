Sports
India’s Hopes Dwindle as England Secures Key Wickets on Final Day
MANCHESTER, England — India’s struggles continued on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test against England, as they lost both KL Rahul and captain Shubman Gill shortly before lunch, leaving them in a precarious position.
Starting the day at 174/2, India was still 137 runs behind England’s first innings total of 669. Rahul, who was solid at the crease, departed for 90 after he was trapped in front by England captain Ben Stokes, ending a significant 188-run partnership that gave India a fighting chance.
Shubman Gill, who walked in after India’s disastrous start with two ducks in the opening over, managed to bring up his century but was dismissed soon after for 103 off 238 balls, edging a delivery from Jofra Archer to the keeper. This wicket came at a critical time, just before the lunch break, leaving India at 222/4 and trailing by 89 runs.
Gill’s innings anchored the Indian batting effort, especially after losing two early wickets to Chris Woakes. His resilience in the face of pressure was commendable, allowing India to recover from 0/2 to a respectable total. However, both set batsmen falling within a short span put England firmly in control.
As the day unfolded, England’s bowlers continued to apply pressure, making early breakthroughs that seemed to shatter India’s hopes of salvaging a draw. Despite the predictions of rain, which could have aided India’s efforts, the weather held up, with only a 25% chance of precipitation indicated throughout the day.
Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja now have the daunting task of ensuring India does not collapse again, with the team’s chances of survival heavily hinging on their ability to bat through the impending pressure from the England bowlers.
