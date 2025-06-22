India Leads by 51 Runs in Eng Test Amid Weather Challenges

Manchester, England — India held a lead of 51 runs at the end of Day 3 in the ongoing Test match against England at Emirates Old Trafford on July 23, 2025. The day’s play was affected by changing weather conditions that included overcast skies and rain interruptions.

After bowling out England for 465 runs in their first innings, India resumed on Day 3 at 45 for 1, leading by 51 runs. Captain Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant remained the standout performers, with Gill reaching an impressive 127 not out and Pant unbeaten on 65. Their partnership has laid a solid foundation for India’s batting.

On Day 2, India initially set a commanding total of 471 runs, thanks in part to a stellar third century from Pant, who struck a one-handed six to bring up his seventh Test century. However, the team faced a minor collapse, with three wickets lost shortly after reaching 450 runs. England’s bowlers, particularly Brydon Carse and Josh Tongue, managed to respond well, claiming wickets at crucial moments.

As the game stood at stumps, India appeared poised to extend their lead even further, with Pant looking to accelerate the scoring. This match is part of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy series where the battle for supremacy is intensifying as both teams vie for a crucial win.

With rain forecasted for Day 4, India might need to adapt their strategy as the ball is expected to seam in the humid conditions, which could challenge their batting efforts. England will aim to capitalize if given the opportunity, with hopes of restricting India effectively.

India’s young stars Gill and Pant have shown remarkable composure throughout the match, indicating a promising future for the team’s batting lineup. As the teams prepare for the next day’s play, both sides will be keen to make significant advances in this competitive match.