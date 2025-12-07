India Love Quits OnlyFans After Harassment Threatens Family Safety

LOS ANGELES, CA — Influencer India Love opened up about her decision to leave OnlyFans despite earning nearly $2 million on the platform, citing concerns for her family’s safety as the driving force behind her exit.

During a recent livestream with professional boxer Ryan Garcia, Love shared that strangers began weaponizing her content, revealing a disturbing trend where explicit material was sent directly to her family members, including underage relatives. Love stated, “They would DM my nephews pictures and shit, and I had to make that change.”

The situation escalated to real-life consequences, according to Love, as her younger brother encountered bullying at school due to the leaked content. “My little brother was fighting at school. It was just too much shit like that,” she explained, indicating that her priorities shifted towards protecting her family.

Love emphasized that her decision to quit was not based on embarrassment or regret about her work, but rather a necessity to ensure the peace of mind and safety for her loved ones. “People are weird,” she remarked, referring to those who engaged in the harassment campaign.

As the conversation progressed, Garcia inquired about Love’s relationship status. She clarified that she is currently single, dismissing persistent rumors of a romantic link to rapper DDG. “No, I mean, we were like good friends. We were never in a relationship,” she stated.

Love’s departure from OnlyFans illustrates the hidden challenges influencers can face, particularly regarding personal boundaries in the digital age. Her experience serves as a cautionary tale about the potential fallout that can emerge from online platforms designed for adult content. Ultimately, Love chose to prioritize her family’s wellbeing over continued financial success.